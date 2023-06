Martin (illness) is available for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Nuggets on Sunday, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Martin was questionable for Sunday's matchup due to a non-COVID-19-related illness that forced him to miss practice Saturday, but he'll be able to suit up as the Heat attempt to even the series. He played 25 minutes in Game 1 on Thursday and logged three points, four rebounds, a steal and a block.