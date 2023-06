Martin will come off the bench in Sunday's Game 2 matchup against the Nuggets, Jared Greenberg of NBA on TNT reports.

Martin will come in with the second unit for the Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals after starting the last three contests. He comes into the game battling a non-COVID-19-related illness, but still figures to get ample run off the bench. Martin scored three points and pulled in four boards to go along with a block and a steal in 25 minutes in Game 1.