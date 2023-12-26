Martin suffered a sprained right ankle and will not return to Monday's game against Philadelphia.
Martin was forced to exit in the first quarter of Monday's contest, promptly being ruled out for the remainder of the game. Martin missed 10 of Miami's first 11 games this season due to left knee tendonitis, but he had carried a perfect bill of health since. Details on the severity of his right ankle sprain have yet to be released.
