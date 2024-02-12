Robinson contributed 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 loss to the Celtics.
Robinson can spark the offense with his shooting off the bench, and while he delivered a solid outing in this loss, that hasn't been the case over the last few weeks. Robinson has scored in double digits in just two of his last eight contests, a span in which he's averaging just 8.4 points per game while shooting 27.9 percent from three-point range.
