Robinson accrued 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Hawks.

Prior to the All-Star break, Robinson was on a two-game hot streak, averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 triples and 3.0 assists through those two outings. The 25-year old is producing solid standard league value this season, jumping up to the top 60 over his previous four outings. Robinson has been a nice surprise for the Heat this season, contributing to the team's current fourth-seed position in the Eastern Conference.