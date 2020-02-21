Heat's Duncan Robinson: Struggles from deep in defeat
Robinson accrued 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Hawks.
Prior to the All-Star break, Robinson was on a two-game hot streak, averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 triples and 3.0 assists through those two outings. The 25-year old is producing solid standard league value this season, jumping up to the top 60 over his previous four outings. Robinson has been a nice surprise for the Heat this season, contributing to the team's current fourth-seed position in the Eastern Conference.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...