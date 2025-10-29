Jaquez collected 28 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 144-117 win over Charlotte.

Jaquez led the Heat in scoring despite beyond deployed off the bench, taking full advantage of his looks on the offensive end. He was also productive as a distributor and has dished out five or more assists in each of his previous three games. Jaquez is off to a strong start to the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals in four appearances.