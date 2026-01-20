Jaquez finished Monday's 135-112 loss to the Warriors with 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 26 minutes.

Jaquez was back on the court after a two-game absence and made a decent contribution. The Heat have leaned on Jaquez's output in the second unit this season, and the third-year pro is logging career-best averages. Over38 games, Jaquez is averaging 15.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists.