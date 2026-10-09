Kelley (calf) signed a contract with the Heat on Thursday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Kelley made 31 appearances with the G League's South Bay Lakers a season ago, averaging 8.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.1 blocks in 25.5 minutes per game before opting out and heading overseas. He played in Summer League earlier this year but missed time due to a calf injury, so it's unclear if he's returned to health. Kelley will presumably end up being waived and head to the G League before the start of the 2026-27 campaign.