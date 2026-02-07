This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Heat's Myron Gardner: Back to bench Friday
Gardner is not in the Heat's starting lineup against the Celtics on Friday.
Gardner drew the start against the Hawks on Tuesday and finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals over 22 minutes. He will revert to a bench role Friday due to Norman Powell being cleared to return from a three-game absence while attending to a personal matter.