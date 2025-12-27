Larsson (ankle) totaled 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 126-111 victory over the Hawks.

Larsson returned after a five-game absence, wasting no time by scoring a career-high 21 points. It was a welcome sight for anyone who had him stashed in their IR spot, although it isn't what managers should expect on a nightly basis. There is a chance he could have some short-term value, depending on who is available moving forward. Feel free to roll him out again when the Heat play the Pacers on Saturday, keeping in mind that this could very well be the high point of the season for Larsson.