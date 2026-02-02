Larsson notched 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Sunday's 134-91 win over the Bulls.

Larsson reached the 20-point mark for the fourth time this campaign as the Heat improved to 27-24 on the season. Larsson has been a bright spot recently, returning seventh-round value in nine-category formats over his last nine games with 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.