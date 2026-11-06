Larsson finished with 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Thursday's 120-100 loss to the Warriors.

Larsson delivered an efficient performance off the bench, knocking down three triples while tying Ryan Conwell for the team lead in steals. However, the third-year guard also committed five turnovers, limiting the overall impact of his productive outing. Larsson's combination of three-point shooting and defensive contributions offers some fantasy appeal in deeper formats, particularly if he continues receiving minutes in the upper 20s.