Heat's Pelle Larsson: Team option picked up

The Heat exercised their third-year team option on Larsson's contract Wednesday.

Larsson is officially set to return to Miami in the 2026-27 campaign after starting 54 of his 70 regular-season games last season, during which he averaged 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists across 26.4 minutes per tilt. Following Miami's acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Bobby Portis (wrist) in exchange for Tyler Herro (foot), Jaime Jaquez, Kasparas Jakucionis and Kel'el Ware, Larsson figures to command a significant role this upcoming season, especially because Norman Powell is unlikely to re-sign.