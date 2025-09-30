Herro (foot/ankle) said Monday that he's ahead of schedule in his recovery and expects to be back in 8-to-12 weeks, Wes Goldberg of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Herro underwent surgery Sept. 19 due to a left ankle/foot impingement that had reportedly been bothering him since the middle of the summer. He's trending in the right direction less than two weeks after surgery but will still require time to ramp up his strength and conditioning once cleared to resume basketball activities. Head coach Erik Spoelstra noted that the star guard is expected to return "sooner than later" and will likely aim to come back by mid-to-late November, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. The 25-year-old is fresh off his first All-Star nod in 2024-25, when he averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 three-pointers across 35.4 minutes per game in 77 regular-season appearances.