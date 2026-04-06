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Heat's Tyler Herro: Listed as probable
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1 min read
Herro (personal) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Herro was able to practice Monday after missing Saturday's game against Washington. All signs point to him returning to the court to face Toronto.
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