Herro (toe) was unable to practice Wednesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Heat announced Tuesday that Herro is day-to-day after an MRI confirmed a bruised toe. Herro was a late scratch for Monday's game, and it sounds like he's in jeopardy of missing his second straight game Thursday against the Nets. More clarity can be expected when the Heat release their injury report Wednesday afternoon.