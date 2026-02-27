Herro supplied 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 124-117 loss to Philadelphia.

This was the most minutes, points, triples and assists that Herro has had since coming back from the rib injury, so it'll be interesting to see if he finally returns to the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockets. Pelle Larsson finished with nine points (3-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists, two steals, one block and two turnovers across 33 minutes in the defeat.