Bailey (illness) logged five points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and two rebounds across 12 minutes Friday in the Hornets' 131-98 loss to the Celtics.

Bailey had missed four straight games with an illness before being cleared to return to action for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, but he didn't enter the rotation while the Hornets eked out a 115-114 win. With Friday's contest proving to be much less competitive, Bailey got the chance to make his return to action, as he played the entire fourth quarter of the blowout. The rookie could stick in the rotation again in Sunday's game in Cleveland if the Hornets opt to rest or limit Vasilije Micic and Tre Mann.