Miller produced 17 points (5-22 FG, 1-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Thursday's 105-101 loss to the Rockets.

Miller posted arguably his worst shooting performance of the season from beyond the arc. However, he still managed to finish second on his team in scoring with the help of 22 attempts from the field. Miller is converting at a rate of just 32.9 percent from the field over his last four outings.