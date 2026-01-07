Hornets' Brandon Miller: No-go Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Toronto.
Miller was downgraded from probable to questionable Wednesday morning, and he'll wind up sitting out the opening leg of Charlotte's back-to-back set. The forward's absence should mean more opportunities for Sion James and Josh Green. It's uncertain if Miller will be available for Thursday's matchup with Indiana.
More News
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Posts stellar two-way performance•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Getting green light Monday•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Probable for Monday•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Another 20-point performance•