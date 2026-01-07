default-cbs-image
Miller (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Toronto.

Miller was downgraded from probable to questionable Wednesday morning, and he'll wind up sitting out the opening leg of Charlotte's back-to-back set. The forward's absence should mean more opportunities for Sion James and Josh Green. It's uncertain if Miller will be available for Thursday's matchup with Indiana.

