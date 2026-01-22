Miller (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Magic, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Miller recorded 24 points (8-20 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 94-87 loss to the Cavaliers, but he's dealing with some mild soreness for the second leg of this back-to-back set. While the expectation is that Miller will play through this, the Hornets may be more mindful of his workload Thursday.