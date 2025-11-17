default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Charlotte recalled Miller from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.

Miller was cleared for on-court activity on Monday morning and immediately joined the Swarm for practice. It will be interesting to hear how his shoulder responded to the increased workload, and if he fared well, it's possible he could be back in the rotation for Charlotte sooner rather than later.

More News