Miller ended Saturday's 150-95 victory over Utah with 18 points (7-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 22 minutes.

While Miller didn't deliver his most efficient performance in the blowout win, he bounced back after scoring six points on 2-of-8 shooting in Thursday's loss to Indiana, when he was ejected after logging 19 minutes. Miller finished as Charlotte's second-leading scorer, recording 18 or more points for the sixth time in his last seven outings. Additionally, he tallied a game-high-tying three steals, matching his season high.