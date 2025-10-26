Hornets' Brandon Miller: Won't return vs. Philadelphia
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller won't return to Saturday's game against the 76ers due to left shoulder soreness.
Miller exited to the locker room in the second quarter and won't return. He'll finish with four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one assist across nine minutes. Kon Knueppel, Tre Mann and Tidjane Salaun are candidates for increased minutes the remainder of the game. Miller's next chance to play will come Sunday against the Wizards.
