McGowens sprained his ankle in a workout last week, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
McGowens will be limited throughout the first week of training camp, which starts Tuesday. The 20-year-old appeared in 46 games for Charlotte last season, but he faces new competition for minutes from rookies Nick Smith and Amari Bailey.
