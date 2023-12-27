McGowens will join the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Brandon Miller (ankle) will sit out Tuesday's contest, so the Hornets will need Mcgowens to provide some floor spacing. In three previous starts this season, McGowens averaged 13.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.0 three-pointers.
