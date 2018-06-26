Hornets' Chris Cokley: Secures summer league invite

Cokley will play on the Hornets' summer league team, Frank Sulkowski of WJCL 22 News reports.

Cokley, who was not selected in the 2018 NBA Draft, spent the past four seasons at UAB. Last season, he started 29 of his 32 games, averaging 16.9 points, 8.7 boards and 1.5 steals across 27.2 minutes.