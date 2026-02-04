The Bulls are trading White to the Hornets in exchange for Collin Sexton, Ousmane Dieng and three second-round picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. Mike Conley is also being sent to Charlotte in the exchange.

It'll be interesting to see if White starts for the Hornets or if he's relegated to a sixth man role, but he'll be competing for minutes with LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel and Tre Mann in Charlotte. For now, White should be considered questionable for Thursday's game in Houston.