Sexton has been ruled out for Friday's game in Toronto due to a left thigh strain.

The Hornets initially labeled Sexton's injury a knee contusion after he was forced out of Wednesday's game, but his injury has now been updated to a thigh strain. His absence from the active roster should open up some minutes for KJ Simpson, Antonio Reeves and Liam McNeeley. For now, Sexton should be considered questionable for Sunday's meeting with the Nuggets.