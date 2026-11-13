Williams (hamstring) amassed 11 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 16 minutes during Thursday's 101-96 loss to the Suns.

Williams made his season debut Thursday, playing limited minutes off the bench. However, the veteran made his presence felt and should see his role grow as he gets further removed from the hamstring injury that's sidelined him since training camp, especially if Brandon Miller (groin) joins Kon Knueppel (hamstring) and Dennis Schroder (hamstring) on the long-term injury list.