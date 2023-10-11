Thor registered 12 points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and a steal over 22 minutes in Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Heat.

Thor attempted just 1.8 three-point shots over 69 regular season games last year, but his early willingness to shoot from behind the arc could is promising. He was able to string together four starts at the end of the 2022 year and scored double-digit points in four of his last six games. Thor will have his next chance to show his shooting prowess Thursday against the Wizards.