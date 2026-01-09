Ball popped off for 33 points (12-24 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, and three steals over 27 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 loss to the Pacers.

With Thursday's game coming as the second leg of a back-to-back set, Ball was brought off the bench in an effort to conserve his minutes, and it'll be interesting to see if that continues in future back-to-back sets. The reserve role didn't impact Ball's statistical production, as he secured his third 30-plus point performance of the season and fell just one triple shy of matching his season high in three-point makes. Ball will look to keep rolling Saturday with a favorable matchup against the Jazz.