Diabate closed Saturday's 109-96 loss to Oklahoma City with 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 24 minutes.

Diabate moved back to the bench following the return of Ryan Kalkbrenner to the starting lineup, but the big man produced at both ends once again and delivered a second consecutive double-double. Diabate has five double-doubles on the season and could be a solid streaming option in some formats, particularly category-based leagues for managers looking to boost their rebounding numbers.