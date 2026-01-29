Diabate provided 18 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 20 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 112-97 win over the Grizzlies.

Diabate stuffed the stat sheet and finished as Charlotte's third-leading scorer, posting double-digit points for a fourth straight game. The big man also impressed on the glass, grabbing a game- and career-high 20 boards en route to his 12th double-double on the campaign. He has racked up two double-doubles in his last three appearances and four this month.