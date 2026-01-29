Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Massive double-double in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diabate provided 18 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 20 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 112-97 win over the Grizzlies.
Diabate stuffed the stat sheet and finished as Charlotte's third-leading scorer, posting double-digit points for a fourth straight game. The big man also impressed on the glass, grabbing a game- and career-high 20 boards en route to his 12th double-double on the campaign. He has racked up two double-doubles in his last three appearances and four this month.
More News
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Grabs double-double in win•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Starting Saturday after all•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Cleared to play•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Not playing Saturday•