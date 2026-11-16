Diabate recorded 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 26 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 loss to the Clippers.

Diabate turned in an efficient scoring line and was one of three Charlotte starters to finish in double figures. He also contributed in a big way on the boards, leading his team in rebounds on the way to his third double-double of the 2026-27 season. It was nice to see Diabate more involved as a rim protecter, as he tied his season high in swats after registering one total block in his previous two appearances entering Sunday.