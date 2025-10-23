Diabate posted 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one block and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 136-117 win over the Nets.

Although he came off the bench in favor of rookie big man Ryan Kalkbrenner, Diabate was still effective from the second unit. The two centers will likely be jockeying for positioning as Charlotte's top big man throughout the year, and Diabate remains someone for fantasy managers to keep an eye on in the early stages of the season.