Kalkbrenner totaled nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during Thursday's 135-117 win over the Lakers.

After missing 10 straight games due to an elbow injury, Kalkbrenner returned to action in Utah on Jan. 10 and posted 12 points and nine rebounds in 23 minutes. However, over his past two appearances, the rookie center has totaled only 11 points and six rebounds in 28 minutes. It's unclear if Kalkbrenner is still managing an injury or if the Hornets are just being overly cautious. Either way, Moussa Diabate has been the more productive center for Charlotte in recent games.