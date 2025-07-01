Mann agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Hornets on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Hornets didn't tender a qualifying offer to Mann, making him an unrestricted free agent. However, the 24-year-old guard is set to return to Charlotte on a new deal and will likely provide a spark off the team's bench in 2025-26. He appeared in only 13 regular-season games in 2024-25 due to a back disc herniation, averaging 14.1 points, 3.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers across 24.5 minutes per game during that span.