Mann (knee) contributed three points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 18 minutes during Saturday's 112-86 loss to Detroit.

Mann returned from a seven-game absence due to a right knee bone bruise. While Mann has occasionally flashed some scoring upside when given extended minutes, he typically doesn't receive enough playing time when the Hornets are at full strength (or close to it) to deliver sustainable fantasy value. If and when LaMelo Ball misses time, Mann can be considered for streaming purposes.