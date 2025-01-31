Mann is expected to require surgery to repair a disc in his back and is likely to miss the rest of the season, Spencer Percy of the "Buzz Beat" podcast reports.

The Hornets haven't confirmed that Mann will require a season-ending procedure, but the 23-year-old guard hasn't played since Nov. 21 due to disc irritation, The Hornets have gotten used to playing without the 23-year-old, as he hasn't seen any game action since Nov. 21, and head coach Charles Lee recently acknowledged that Mann was without a timeline for a return. The impending back procedure is an unfortunate development for Mann, who looked poised to handle a big role as the Hornets' sixth man this season following an impressive training camp. Before getting hurt in late November, Mann had gotten off to a solid start to the campaign, averaging 14.1 points, 3.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 24.5 minutes per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 40 percent from downtown over 13 appearances. Mann is scheduled to become a restricted free agent this summer.