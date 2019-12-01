Isaiah Wright: Dealing with season-ending injury
Wright has suffered a seasion-ending injury, per the G League's transactions page.
Wright had averaged 5.3 points and 4.0 assists through the first seven games of the G League campaign, but it appears his 2019-20 campaign will be cut short. The 23-year-old will presumably aim to rejoin the action next year.
