Kelly notched 27 points (11-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 32 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Vipers.

Kelly has shown that he can deliver big performances in any given contest, but the main issue with him has been the lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis. The rookie out of Marshall is averaging 9.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season.