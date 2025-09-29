The Warriors waived Francis on Monday.

The undrafted rookie signed a training camp deal Monday but was waived the same day. Golden State will retain Francis' G League rights, so he'll likely join the Santa Cruz Warriors in the 2025-26 campaign. The 21-year-old forward spent his entire collegiate career at Houston, averaging 5.1 points and 4.4 rebounds across 15.8 minutes per game in 38 appearances during his senior season in 2024-25.