Sensabaugh amassed 20 points (7-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Thursday's 118-101 loss to the Clippers.

Sensabaugh's four highest minute totals of the season have all come over the past four games, with Ace Bailey (hip) getting injured Dec. 27 against the Spurs. The Ohio State product has played at least 32 minutes in each outing and recorded his fourth 20-point performance of the season Thursday, seeing increased usage with Keyonte George (illness) and Lauri Markkanen (knee) also sidelined, though it came with a season-high five turnovers. Sensabaugh is averaging 14.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 34.5 minutes per contest during that four-game stretch.