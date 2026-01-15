Sensabaugh generated 43 points (15-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes of Wednesday's 128-126 loss to the Bulls.

Sensabaugh came off the bench Wednesday, but he played his way into starter's minutes. The microwave scorer caught fire, setting a career high in points and connecting on 68.2 percent of his shot attempts. His previous career high in points was 34. In January, Sensabaugh is averaging 17.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game.