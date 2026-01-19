Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Iffy for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sensabaugh (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs.
Sensabaugh was a late addition to the injury report and is iffy for the front end of this back-to-back set. He's been on a heater for the Jazz over his last four games, posting averages of 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 three-pointers. With the team already shorthanded, the Jazz could use a committee approach to absorb his minutes if he's unable to play.
More News
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Pours in 25 off bench•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Stays hot vs. Dallas•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Pours in career-high 43 in Chicago•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Erupts for 43 points•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Not starting vs. Cleveland•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Drops season-high 26 points in loss•