Sensabaugh (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs.

Sensabaugh was a late addition to the injury report and is iffy for the front end of this back-to-back set. He's been on a heater for the Jazz over his last four games, posting averages of 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 three-pointers. With the team already shorthanded, the Jazz could use a committee approach to absorb his minutes if he's unable to play.