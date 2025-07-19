Sensabaugh (knee) did not appear in Friday's 105-92 Summer League loss to the Bulls.

Sensabaugh lit it up at the Salt Lake City Classic earlier this month but didn't appear in any Las Vegas games due to right knee soreness. The Ohio State product will aim for a larger role in his third NBA season after averaging 10.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 45.9 percent shooting and 42.2 percent from three across 20.2 minutes in 71 regular-season games (15 starts) during the 2024-25 campaign.