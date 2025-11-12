Sensabaugh accumulated 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 152-128 win over the Pacers.

Pegged as a breakout candidate heading into the season, Sensabaugh's role has left a lot to be desired so far. He certainly has upside, but right now his minutes remain too low for him to make a consistent impact. Through 10 games, he's seeing 13.4 minutes per contest with 8.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.4 three-pointers. He's worth watching closely in case his minutes trend up after this gem of a line.