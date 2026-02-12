Sensabaugh ended with 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 121-93 win over Sacramento.

Sensabaugh put together a strong night on the offensive end, as he led the Utah bench with 19 points. He's been shooting the basketball well from beyond the arc lately, hitting at a clip of 41.4 percent over his last five matchups. Sensabaugh is averaging 15.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists during this five-game stretch.