Sexton (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Sexton will get a night off for the first time this season, and his next chance to play will come Friday against the Pelicans. With the 26-year-old joining a laundry list of inactive players for the Jazz on Wednesday, Isaiah Collier, Svi Mykhailiuk and Cody Williams are candidates for increased roles.
More News
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Another 20-point outing Saturday•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Another 20-point display•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Goes for 24 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Scores 20 points Sunday•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Productive run continues•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Scores 22 points in loss Monday•